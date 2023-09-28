The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India will organise its annual conference and expo, SHRMIAC23, in New Delhi on October 12 and 13. 

The conference, which will be attended by the who’s who of the human resources industry in India and abroad, will discuss emerging trends and innovations in the workplace ecosystem. It will focus on topics such as workplace culture, leadership, wellbeing, and strategy.

“We are expecting over 4,500 HR professionals and over 900 top executives, representing top companies, for the two-day event, which will focus on the theme ‘Drive Change’. Over 150 speakers from abroad will share their experiences with the delegates,” an SHRM statement said.

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Ayog and G20 Sherpa, will talk about the country’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse and his book ‘Made in India: 75 Years of Business and Enterprise’.

“The HR community has been playing a crucial role in shaping workplace policies, fostering diversity, advocating for equity, and nurturing healthier workplace cultures. SHRM will continue to rally around the HR ecosystem,” Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said.

