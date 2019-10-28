Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of exploiting ‘casual private conversation’ for fake news, playing caste politics

As a ‘casual private conversation’ with party workers went viral, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka and Congress Legislature Party head Siddaramaiah termed it ‘fake news’ and blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party of misinterpreting it to derive ‘sadistic pleasures’.

“Casual private discussion at my residence is being misinterpreted by @BJP4Karnataka leaders to derive sadistic pleasures. Illumination of truth shall always prevail over the darkness of lies. This will be my Deepavali message to my political rivals,” Siddaramaiah sarcastically said.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka tweeted this morning “In a video that has gone viral, @INCKarnataka leader @siddaramaiah is seen commenting that Lingayats are not with CM @BSYBJP and Vokkaligas are no more with former CM @hd_kumaraswamy. India is progressing forward. Will the master of “Appeasement Politics” ever grow beyond Caste?”

Reacting sharply in a tweet, Siddaramaiah said: “I have always been inspired by Ambedkar, Gandhiji, Basavanna and Kuvempu in my commitment to social justice. I believe dismantling caste structure is possible only when their ideas are incorporated. All programmes during my tenure as @CMofKarnataka is based on these foundations.”

He further said “People who criticise that I subscribe to caste-based politics, should introspect if their party subscribes to any of Gandhiji, Ambedkar, Basavanna or Kuvempu’s principles. I am ready for an open debate. It is also my challenge. #SatyamevaJayathe.”

The BJP further said “Sri @siddaramaiah Avare, Gandhiji spoke about Simplicity but You wore Hublot watch. Ambedkar worked towards uplifting the Deprived but You ignored them. Basavanna spoke about Kaayakave Kailasa but You slept. Kuvempu spoke about Universal Brotherhood but You divided Religion.”

Siddaramaiah maintained, “The statement in the video is, in fact, my expression of happiness that people see beyond the caste to decide their representatives. This is a sign of social progress & matured electorate. What is wrong if I say that people are being secular?

“These political rhetorics are stated when political parties reach moral bankruptcy.” These targeted fake news will further strengthen my commitment to social justice & my conviction to work for people. I thank my political rivals for this,” he added.