Siddaramaiah berates BJP for failure to handle flood relief

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka and Congress Legislature Party head Siddaramaiah berated ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) for failure to impress upon the Central government for adequate relief package and failure to distribute compensation to flood affected people in the State. “If the government is incapable of plugging the implementation gaps. They should resign instead of targeting the opposition to cover their failure.”

He said “Many parts of Karnataka witnessed one of the worst floods. It has been more than 90 days since the onset of disaster. This has disturbed the livelihood of many people. Many have no shelter, no fodder, no food, crops destroyed.... Yet the government has turned a blind eye!!”

“Government has failed to understand ground reality and failed in their policy implement. *Undivided families have not got enough compensation. *There is rampant leakage in distribution. *Deserved beneficiaries have not got relief in many cases. Will @BSYBJP deny this?” he questioned.

Siddaramaiah later on tweeter said “My question to all the @BJP4Karnataka leaders who are roaring like lion against opposition for exposing ground realities of victims. Were you suffering from slip disc when @narendramodi’s govt denied you meetings & gave peanuts, after 2 mths, as compensation?”

“@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP initially estimated the loss at ₹55,000 Cr. Then submitted the report to Central govt as ₹38,00Cr,

requested ₹35,000Cr, but @narendramodi govt gave only ₹1,200Cr

This alone shows the quantum of relief work taken up. Wake Up!!” he further said.

Challenging the safron party, Siddaramaiah posed “Let @BSYBJP govt give us the list of beneficiaries and we will verify to rectify the list of those who have genuinely received it. It is a challenge!! This will expose the inefficiency of @BJP4Karnataka govt & incapability of @BSYBJP. #BJPFloodMosa.”

Further taunting the BJP, former chief minister said “@BJP4Karnataka leaders & @BSYBJP have time for party meetings but busy to learn the reality of flood victims. Shame!!”