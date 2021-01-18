Siddaramaiah hits out at Amit Shah, quotes statistics

Karnataka contributes more than ₹2.2 lakh crore to the Central government in the form of various taxes. But the State gets only ₹28,581 crore on paper, charged the Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah.

“If we consider 41 percent devolution as promised, Karnataka should have got at least 70,000-90,000 crore,” he added.

The Opposition leader’s reaction comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Congress’ lack of contribution to Karnataka’s development.

Siddaramaiah, on Monday, in a series of tweets said “During UPA between 2010-11 to 2013-14, the 13th Finance Commission recommended ₹45,713 crore to Karnataka. The actual devolution was ₹47,036 crore. This is an increase by ₹1,323 crore than what was promised.”

“During @BJP4India between 2014-15 to 19-20, 13th & 14th Finance Commission had recommended ₹203,039 crore to Karnataka. But the actual devolution was just ₹165,963 crore. This is a decrease by ₹48,768 crore which is 18.2 percent less than what was promised to Kannadigas,” he added.

“Karnataka should have got ₹48,768 crore in 2019-20 as per 14th Finance Commission. But we got only ₹30,919 crore. This is a decrease by ₹17,849 crore. Betrayal by @BJP4India does not stop at this.”

The State’s share in devolution of funds is reduced by 4.72 per cent in 14th Finance Commission to 3.64 per cent in 15th Finance Commission. “What were the attempts made by @BJP4India to address this shortfall? @nsitharaman even rejected ₹5,495 crore of special grants to Karnataka to address the shortfall,” he questioned.

Siddaramaiah said “Estimated share of Karnataka in 2020-21 is ₹28,591 crore. But the actual devolution will not be more than ₹16,000 crore if we see the current trend. Karnataka will lose about ₹15,000 crore in GST compensation also. Will @AmitShah ensure justice to Karnataka?”

He further said “Karnataka may lose about ₹50,000 crore compared to last year if we consider all the transfers from the Centre. This will increase fiscal deficit of Karnataka and also burden to bridge the deficit.”