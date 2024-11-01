Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced his frustration on Friday regarding the central government’s “discrimination” against the state for its progressive policies. Speaking to a crowd during Karnataka Rajyotsava, he emphasized that Karnataka, as the second-highest tax-paying state in the country, deserves justice.

“Even after contributing over 4,00,000 crores in taxes, the state receives only 50-60,000 crores in return from the center. That means that for every rupee we pay as tax, we only get 14-15 paise in return. We are in a federal system and we’ve accepted that. The constitution is in effect today. But just because we’re in a federal system, the central government should not inflict injustice on Karnataka,” said the CM, addressing people on the occasion of the 69th state formation day at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

Adding that the state demands its rightful share of taxes, Siddaramiah said the state representatives should raise a voice in the center to ensure justice is served. However, despite all this, the government is making sincere efforts for Karnataka’s development, he noted.

Regarding child nutrition, Siddaramiah mentioned that every day, 57 lakh school children in Karnataka are provided eggs and snacks six days a week. The government intends to ensure the children of the poor do not suffer from malnutrition and receive quality education, he said.

Alongside, people in Karnataka should use Kannada in their daily business and converse in the language. “Efforts should be made to teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas. After experiencing the resources of the state—food, water, and air—everyone, regardless of caste, religion, or language, becomes a Kannadiga. Kannada has a history of two thousand years and is an ancient language, which is why it has achieved the status of a classical language,” he urged.

