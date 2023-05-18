In a midnight breakthrough to the stalemate over the top job in Karnataka, Congress has decided to appoint 75-year-old Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and D. K. Shivakumar as his Deputy in the southern State. The oath-taking ceremony is to take place in Bengaluru on May 20. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet in Bengaluru in the evening on Thursday following which a formal announcement would be made.

The formula was arrived at about 2 am in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence. This followed tense negotiations between Shivakumar, who was not ready to stand down, and the party high command among whom Sonia Gandhi is believed to have played a crucial role in turning him around.

Till Wednesday evening, Congress trouble-shooters – party in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leader K. C. Venugopal – were locked in a series of meetings between the two top contenders. While it is still not clear whether Shivakumar has been soothed by the offer of a rotational CM wherein he gets to occupy the post for the latter part of the term, what is certain is that for the moment, he has agreed to be Deputy CM with portfolios of his choice.

High drama unfolded past midnight in the Congress quarters with Surjewala first being closeted with Shivakumar and then rushing to meet Kharge with Venugopal. Then, Surjewala and Venugopal rushed to meet Siddaramaiah. After this meeting, Venugopal once against went to see Kharge.

The matter finally got resolved and the Karnataka entourage is now expected to head back to Bengaluru in preparation for the CLP meeting in the evening.

