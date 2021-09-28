Sidhu ends his innings as Punjab Congress chief

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
In yet another setback to the Congress, its newly appointed Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post following differences with the party over the formation of a new Cabinet. Soon after Sidhu’s resignation, party’s treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also announced his resignation from the post.
Sidhu’s resignation is read as a blow to the party high command, particularly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, who were keen to make him the chief.
The high command also saw Sidhu as a replacement to the strong leader and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Sidhu had been appointed the head of the Punjab unit in mid-July after weeks of face off between him and the then chief minister Amarinder Singh. But trouble continued between the two leaders, and Amarinder resigned as Chief Minister earlier this month, a day before the Congress named Charanjit Singh Channi the Chief Minister.
The Congress is back in damage control mode ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022.
Charanjit Singh Channi said he is confident of resolving the issues in the party. Channi told presspersons in Chandigarh that Sidhu will not leave the Congress. He added that he is consulting with all stakeholders before taking decisions. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, is in Delhi, reportedly to meet the BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, his office denied any such move and said Captain Singh is on a personal visit to Delhi. The former Chief Minister charged in Twitter, “I told you so… he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.”
The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party said Sidhu was unhappy as his party chose a Dalit to lead the Government. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is visiting the State on Tuesday.
Sidhu said in his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he will continue to serve the Congress. “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...