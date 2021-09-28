Sidhu ends his innings as Punjab Congress chief

In yet another setback to the Congress, its newly appointed Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post following differences with the party over the formation of a new Cabinet. Soon after Sidhu’s resignation, party’s treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also announced his resignation from the post.

Sidhu’s resignation is read as a blow to the party high command, particularly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, who were keen to make him the chief.

The high command also saw Sidhu as a replacement to the strong leader and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu had been appointed the head of the Punjab unit in mid-July after weeks of face off between him and the then chief minister Amarinder Singh. But trouble continued between the two leaders, and Amarinder resigned as Chief Minister earlier this month, a day before the Congress named Charanjit Singh Channi the Chief Minister.

Damage control mode

The Congress is back in damage control mode ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022.

Charanjit Singh Channi said he is confident of resolving the issues in the party. Channi told presspersons in Chandigarh that Sidhu will not leave the Congress. He added that he is consulting with all stakeholders before taking decisions. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, is in Delhi, reportedly to meet the BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, his office denied any such move and said Captain Singh is on a personal visit to Delhi. The former Chief Minister charged in Twitter, “I told you so… he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.”

The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party said Sidhu was unhappy as his party chose a Dalit to lead the Government. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is visiting the State on Tuesday.

Sidhu said in his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he will continue to serve the Congress. “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” he said.