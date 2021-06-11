Simulators, dedicated driving test track mandatory for accredited driving centres

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has listed out the requirements to be fulfilled by accredited driver training centres. This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enrol at such centres, informed official sources.
The accredited driver training centres need to be equipped with facilities including simulators and dedicated driving test tracks to provide quality training to candidates. They should provide remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirement of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.. They should also have infrastructure like biometric attendance, realtime and online evaluation, among others. These centres are allowed to provide industry- specific training as well.
Also, the candidates who successfully pass the tests at these centres will be exempted from the driving test at regional transport offices (RTOs)at the time of applying for driving license.
This is as per a Road Ministry notification published on June 7, 2021. Shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian road sector, explained the sources. Moreover, a large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 empowers the Central Government to make rules regarding accreditation of driver training centres.
