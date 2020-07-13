Singareni Collieries to set up 500-MW floating solar projects

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited plans to set up 500 MW of floating solar power panels on various water resources in the State.

It has initiated a study with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd on this proposal. This is part of the State owned coal mining company business expansion plan.

According to N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, the colliery is getting ready for setting up of 500 MW floating solar power plants on large water bodies.

On the instructions of the CMD, the Corporation had taken up the feasibility study for erecting floating solar power plants on large water bodies. A team headed by N Janaiah, MD of Telangana of the Renewable Energy Corporation, gave a PowerPoint presentation at the company headquarters today.

With Singareni ready to undertake the construction of floating plants, discussions were on the subject of whether everything should be at one place or in 5 phases of 100 MW each. The focus is on opportunities available on the water bodies located in Karimnagar, Warangal and other districts.

Thus far, Singareni has already set up solar power plants across 11 areas. It is now looking for spreading to other areas as well.

The CMD said once the project proposals are ready it would be submitted to the State government. After securing permissions for power purchase, the project will be taken up.