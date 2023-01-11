India saw a single-day rise of 171 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the active cases have increased to 2,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's infection tally has reached 4,46,80,386, while the death toll stands at 5,30,722, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11.

Also read: Administration of Covid-19 vax not ‘healthcare service’, is taxable at 5%, says Andhra Pradesh Appellate Authority

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

An increase of 23 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,41,47,322, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.15 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Also read: Covaxin shows ‘positive’ results in phase 2/3 studies in US: Ocugen

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit