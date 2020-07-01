Situation in Delhi improving but no room for complacency: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Wednesday said that the situation in the national capital has improved in the last few days. However, people should keep taking the precautions and the virus is unpredictable.

“It was earlier said that there would be 60,000 active cases in Delhi by June 30 but today there are 26,000 cases. This has happened because has taken efforts to improve the situation,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

There has also been increase in the number of tests. Earlier, around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for Covid-19. Today, 13 out of 100 test positive, he added.

According to data by Delhi government, currently 5,800 Covid-19 patients are admitted in the hospitals. “If there’s an increase in the number of cases then we have made arrangements for 15,000 beds,” said Kejriwal.

Plasma bank

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government on Monday announced that it will start a plasma bank in the coming days for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The ‘Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Those who need plasma will have to get a recommendation from a doctor.

Recently, the Delhi government has also announced its five step strategy that it has adopted to tackle the corona crisis. It consists of increasing the number of beds, testing and isolation, providing pulse oximeters to those in home isolation, use of plasma therapy and conducting surveys.