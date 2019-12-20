Situation under control in Mangaluru: Police Commissioner

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, PS Harsha, has said that the situation in the city was absolutely peaceful on Friday morning. No incident has been reported since Thursday night.

Urging the public not to panic following the imposition of curfew in the city, he said the police force has been deployed across the city and was in control of the situation.

The curfew is in force till midnight of December 22.

He said though prohibitory orders were clamped in the city on December 19, the unlawful assembly of people on that day, led to violent modes of protest, posing a threat to public life and property.

The situation in Kudroli area under the Mangaluru north police station worsened at around 4 pm. A crowd of 4,000-5,000 people surrounded the police station from four sides and attacked the public and police. Police used legitimate force to handle the situation.

