Sivantos group opens first outlet in Bengaluru

Sivantos Group, formerly known as Siemens Hearing Instruments, has opened its first store in Bengaluru.

The Germany-based maker of hearing devices believes that India has very few retail outlets that sell hearing aid equipment. “There are not enough sales outlets as well as places which service these devices,” Ignacio Martinez, Global CEO, Sivantos Group said.

The company plans to open 500 outlets all over India by 2020 with the help of franchisees. It has 100 stores in other cities. Bernd Wagner, CEO & Managing Director, Sivantos India said that the company aims to become the largest retail network for hearing aid equipment in the country.

Sivantos’ hearing aid comes with technology such as Bluetooth through which a person can sync the mobile phone with the device.