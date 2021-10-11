SKM at Lakhimpur Kheri to perform last rites of slain farmers

Hundreds of farmers affiliated to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha reached Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday to pay obeisance to the four farmers who died during the protests. The last rites of the slain farmers will be held on Tuesday and the day will also be observed as the Shaheed Kisan Diwas with prayer and homage meetings to be organised all over the country.

The farmers were killed when a vehicle, allegedly belonging to BJP supporters ploughed into a group of protesters. This sparked violence in the area resulting in more fatalities, according to reports. An FIR has been filed against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, relating to the incident earlier this month.

‘Credibility eroded’

Meanwhile, putting pressure on the Centre, the SKM expressed its dismay and disappointment at Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni continuing in the Union Council of Ministers.

The SKM alleged that the BJP and Modi government are still defending Ajay Mishra and it vindicates SKM’s stand that communal politics and violence are being brought in to try to weaken and dissipate the farmers’ movement.

A statement from SKM charged,“The fact that he tried his best to protect his son Ashish Mishra from being arrested is also very apparent. It is clear that his continuation as a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers will erode further the credibility of India’s Union Government.”

Opposition sustains attack

The Congress and the Left parties too reiterated their stand that Mishra should be sacked from the council of ministers. “Minister Ajay Misra Teni must be immediately sacked from the Union Cabinet for his role in this barbaric atrocity in which eight people have lost their lives, including four farmers and a journalist. Justice cannot be delivered with his continuation as Minster. The large volume of the recorded footage of the incident clearly shows the deliberate manner in which this brutality was executed. The prime accused can be identified in this footage,” according to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.