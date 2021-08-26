SKM convention begins, farmers to launch mission to defeat BJP

The first national convention of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of more than 300 farmers’ organisations that are protesting against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre, has decided to hold a Bharat Bandh on September 25. The SKM will also launch its ‘Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand-Punjab Mission’ to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in the three States. The Mission will be launched on September 5 at a rally of farmers to be held in Muzaffarnagar.

The SKM said in a joint statement that the Narendra Modi government’s arrogance and ignorance is being witnessed by the whole world, even as farmers of the country have become the inspiration for democratic movements. Delegates from 22 States representing more than 300 farmers’ and agricultural workers’ unions and associations, 18 trade unions, nine women’s organisations and 17 students and youth organisations are participating in the convention.

Resolutions

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait inaugurated the convention. The convention will pass four resolutions-on the next course of the farmers’ protests, on the unity of peasants and workers and the strikes of workers, in support of the struggles of agriculture workers, Dalits and tribal groups and another one expressing solidarity with the struggles of students and youth. “We are discussing the resolutions and they will be adopted on Friday. We have decided to hold a Bharat Bandh and a big rally in Muzaffarnagar next month. More than five lakh farmers will participate in Muzaffarnagar rally on September 5. The farmers’ mission will ensure the defeat of the BJP in the three States,” All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said.

The SKM statement rubbished the claim of the Centre that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane announced on Wednesday is the highest ever. “The price approved for sugar season 2021-22, compulsorily payable by sugar mills, is ₹290 per quintal for a recovery rate of 10 per cent. It is noteworthy that the actual hike is a meagre ₹5 per quintal, and unless any government actually reduces the price from one season to the other, it can only be highest ever,” the SKM statement said.