SKM-CTUs pledge to take protests forward jointly

The Joint meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and ten central trade unions (CTUs) held here on Monday decided to hold joint protests against the policies of the Centre and work out “concrete alternatives against corporates.”

The details will be announced after a general body of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday.

Leaders who attended the meeting said one of the main programme will be commemoration of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day on March 23. CTUs have sought farmers’ support for the strike by bank officers and workers against privatisation on March 15 and 16.

Bharat bandh

The prospects of a Bharat bandh was also discussed and a final decision will be taken later after ground-level talks between farmers and trade unions. In the meeting, the trade unions appreciated the farmers outfits for their “relentless protests” against the Centre in a peaceful manner.

The farmers’ organisations thanked the CTUs for including their cause, the repeal of three farm laws, in the demand charter of CTUs. AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur told the meeting that it is time to think about joint cooperatives of workers and peasants to fight the corporates on the ground.

Mahapanchayats

SKM said in a press statement that a joint programme of action is being worked out by both the groups.

“The month of March will witness numerous Mahapanchayats in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha and other states,” said SKM leader Darshan Pal.