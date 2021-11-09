SKM to hold rallies on the first anniversary of farm protests

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
To observe the first anniversary of the farmers’ protests, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to hold nationwide rallies on November 26. A general body meeting of the SKM on Tuesday asked the farmers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to assemble in large numbers at the borders of Delhi on the day.
The meeting also decided to hold a Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on November 28. The event will be organised by 100 organisations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM).
The SKM expects the participation of workers, peasants and agriculture workers in the “Mahapanchayat” on November 26 in Delhi. “On November 26th there will be huge mobilisations from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan at all the Delhi borders. Large meetings will be held there. All farm unions in the SKM will mobilise farmers in strength for this occasion. Huge public meetings will be held there that day. Homage will be paid to more than 650 martyrs in this struggle so far,” SKM said in a statement. Similar programmes will be held in all State capitals on the same day.
As the winter session is scheduled from November 29, the SKM decided to send 500 volunteers in tractor trollies to Parliament every day until the end of the session. The volunteers, the statement said, will assert their rights to protest in the national capital and increase the pressure on the BJP Government to accept the demands of workers.
