National

Skootr to offer flexible managed workspace in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

Skootr, a ‘Premium Managed Office Space’ operator has inked a 3.25 lakh sq.ft office space in Hyderabad to offer its managed, collaborative and customised office spaces.

In a statement, Rajat Johar, Country Head, Skootr, said, “With the Covid-19 outbreak, employees’ priorities have changed to health, safety and hygiene. This has led to occupiers shifting their base from Grade B assets to Grade A office space. With Skootr providing space as a service’ enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customised, flexible office space with a negligible capex.”

Founded in 2016, Skootr manages 2.12 lakh sq. ft. office space across Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur. With Hyderabad as an added market, Skootr will more than double its portfolio to a total of 5.37 lakh sq. ft. office space.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 18, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.