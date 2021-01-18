Skootr to offer flexible managed workspace in Hyderabad

Skootr, a ‘Premium Managed Office Space’ operator has inked a 3.25 lakh sq.ft office space in Hyderabad to offer its managed, collaborative and customised office spaces.

In a statement, Rajat Johar, Country Head, Skootr, said, “With the Covid-19 outbreak, employees’ priorities have changed to health, safety and hygiene. This has led to occupiers shifting their base from Grade B assets to Grade A office space. With Skootr providing space as a service’ enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customised, flexible office space with a negligible capex.”

Founded in 2016, Skootr manages 2.12 lakh sq. ft. office space across Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur. With Hyderabad as an added market, Skootr will more than double its portfolio to a total of 5.37 lakh sq. ft. office space.