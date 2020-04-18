Slight dip in the number of corona positive cases, need to be careful: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that in the past three days there has been a slight decline in number of corona positive cases.

“Number of cases in last three days have reduced but we need to be careful. Yesterday we took 2274 samples out which 67 turned out to be positive. We will have to work together to defeat corona,” said Kejriwal.

He also announced that besides medical staff, all the other officials such as police personnel, civil defence volunteers who are working in these times and lose their life while serving the patients, their family will be given ₹ 1 crore for their service.

Earlier, Delhi government has announced that if a sanitation worker, doctor, nurse or any other medical staff, temporary or permanent loses their life, then their family will be given ₹ 1 crore as a mark of respect for their service.

Kejriwal during his address also said that ration has been delivered to 71 lakh people as well as to 3.5 lakh non-ration cardholders.