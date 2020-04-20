Small spinning units appeal to TN electricity minister

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
At a time when the MSME spinning units are consuming power only for security and lighting purposes (because of lockdown), Tangedco should raise the bill for actual consumption and not the sanctioned demand, say industry sources.
In his appeal to TN Electricity Minister P Thangamani, the President of the South India Small Spinners’ Association (SISPA), N. Murugesan, sought remedial measures to safeguard the industry and the livelihood of the workers.
He urged the minister to direct Tangedco to permit the units to pay their electricity bill for March 2020 in six equal instalments without levying belated payment surcharge or any additional surcharge or consider deducting the same from the additional current consumption deposit.
Murugesan further pointed out that due to lockdown, the industries were not consuming the entire sanctioned demand. Tangedco should, therefore, be advised to collect only minimum electricity charges for the recorded (actual) demand and not the sanctioned demand during the lockdown period.
This would have to be followed for at least six months since availability of workforce and saleability of finished product remains uncertain after the lockdown period, he said.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...