Small spinning units appeal to TN electricity minister

At a time when the MSME spinning units are consuming power only for security and lighting purposes (because of lockdown), Tangedco should raise the bill for actual consumption and not the sanctioned demand, say industry sources.

In his appeal to TN Electricity Minister P Thangamani, the President of the South India Small Spinners’ Association (SISPA), N. Murugesan, sought remedial measures to safeguard the industry and the livelihood of the workers.

He urged the minister to direct Tangedco to permit the units to pay their electricity bill for March 2020 in six equal instalments without levying belated payment surcharge or any additional surcharge or consider deducting the same from the additional current consumption deposit.

Murugesan further pointed out that due to lockdown, the industries were not consuming the entire sanctioned demand. Tangedco should, therefore, be advised to collect only minimum electricity charges for the recorded (actual) demand and not the sanctioned demand during the lockdown period.

This would have to be followed for at least six months since availability of workforce and saleability of finished product remains uncertain after the lockdown period, he said.