‘Smartphone experience drives Indians to embrace other smart devices’

Extremely high satisfaction levels derived from smartphone usage is prompting Indians to quickly move beyond smartphones and leverage the benefits of other smart devices to elevate the overall experience of living.

The 1st edition of ‘The Connected Indian Consumer’ consumer insights report released by techARC reveals that the smartphone continues to be the hub of being ‘smart’, and the first such device to be owned by any user who is on the journey of getting smart. This was the first-ever user survey done on voice platforms, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which captured insights from 2,500 users in the 18 to 60 years of age profile.

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC, said: “The journey beyond smartphones has already begun and the future is equally promising. Although the journey had already started long back with Tablet PCs, Smart Watches, IP Surveillance Cameras and others, it has really swung up since the launch of Smart TVs, Streaming Devices, Smart Speakers, among others. In the last three months, TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds and Smart Set Top Boxes are the two categories that have seen huge uptake within the Smart Device categories.”

Among other factors like availability of affordable high-speed data services and enablement of online sales, users are driving towards connected devices to derive enhanced experience, which is offered by these use case specific devices than a generic device solving several use cases like a smartphone. The typical journey involves users getting exposed to it through a smartphone and then buying specific smart device to enhance the experience as well as derive value-addition. For instance, users are primarily getting exposed to OTT entertainment content over smartphones, which is then pushing the sales of Smart TV to get enhanced experience.

The role of processors

Though users still strongly believe that brand plays a vital role in delivering the experience, however, among the technical reasons, role of a processor is seen as the No 1 reason in impacting the experience.

The component ecosystem has proactively responded to this trend as they are making their products available for several form-factors beyond smartphones. Google, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Corning, among other major smart component manufacturers, have already launched their respective products, making it possible for OEMs to create a portfolio around connected / smart devices. Google has developed form-factor specific versions of Android OS and Corning is also offering display glass for various Smart devices.

Among the chipset manufacturers, MediaTek has taken a lead in terms of adoption of its chipset solution by various OEMs across several devices including TVs, Smart Speakers, STBs, TWS among others. Compared to this Qualcomm’s chipset has not yet gone primarily beyond smartphones and TWS.