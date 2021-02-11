Social entrepreneurship key to uplift of marginalised sections: K K Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The three-day International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE) got under way at Kozhikode’s Gender Park on Thursday with the State Health Minister K. K. Shailaja emphasising the need to promote social entrepreneurship for the uplift of marginalised sections and to ensure gender equality by empowering and mainstreaming women and transgender persons.
Inaugurating the second edition of ICGE, Shailaja said South Asia’s first Gender Park would extend support to enterprises of women and transgender persons, which is a major component of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.
The high-profile conclave has been organised by the state’s Department of Women and Child Development in association with UN Women.
“It is important to promote social entrepreneurship to help women and transgender persons enjoy equal status. They are often victims of gender discrimination and denied opportunities. There are many sectors that await the entry of women and transgender persons. The Gender Park will extend all support to them,” the Minister said.
The State Government is committed to ensuring equal opportunity for them in all spheres, including education, skill development and entrepreneurship. It is with this objective that The Gender Park has set up a dedicated study centre in association with UN Women. This centre will study issues concerning women and transgender persons from India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka, she said.
An International Women’s Trade Centre is also being set up in the park for marketing products of women enterprises from these countries.
A Pradeep Kumar MLA, who presided over the inaugural session, said what has been envisaged by the concept of ‘gender equality’ will be realised by The Gender Park through its activities and programmes. A world-class convention centre, gender museum, library and amphitheatre would be developed as part of The Gender Park, he said.
The Gender Park CEO, PTM Sunish, said educational institutions should include gender equality in the syllabus to create greater awareness about that. Society’s conventional approach towards women and transgender persons should change. The Gender Park would make efforts to achieve gender equality in all spheres, he said.
Making a strong case for cultural empowerment of women, former Rajya Sabha Member Brinda Karat said it is high time that society discarded traditional cultural yardsticks. The centres of power always try to halt the upsurge of women when they take a step forward, and it is important to follow the Kerala model in breaking caste barriers, she said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...