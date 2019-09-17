SoftBank keen on investing in Andhra Pradesh’s EV sector

A delegation of SoftBank from Japan met Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy and expressed interest to invest in the electric vehicles sector.

Details will be known after another meeting to be held within 15 days.

During a Diplomatic Outreach Programme held in Hyderabad, the minister explained the visiting delegates about the development activities and favourable conditions for investments in the State.

Reddy said that the government will come up with a new industrial policy by next year to promote industrial growth.

He told the delegation about the new initiatives of the government including 75 per cent reservations to locals in industries and establishing skill development centres to provide free training to the unemployed youth.