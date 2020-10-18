Sonia Gandhi sees conspiracy to defeat gains of green revolution, help ‘crony capitalists’

Let the village be the forest keeper
Addressing the first meeting of the newly appointed Congress Working Committee, general secretaries and AICC in-charge, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi charged that the Centre has hatched a conspiracy to defeat the gains of “green revolution”. The government is “systematically bartering the interests of the citizens at the altar of profiteering by handful of crony capitalists”.
Gandhi said there is a designed attack on the Constitution and democratic traditions. She said the BJP Government has attacked the very foundation of the country’s resilient agrarian economy by bringing in “three anti-agriculture black laws. A conspiracy has been hatched to defeat the gains of ‘green revolution’. Lives and livelihoods of crores of farm labourers, lease-hold farmers, small and marginal farmers, workers and small shopkeepers are under attack. It is our solemn duty to join hands to defeat this sinister conspiracy,” she said.
The Centre pushed the country into the abyss of Covid-19 by sheer ineptitude and mismanagement, she alleged and said this happened as the country witnessed the biggest unplanned, unmanaged and cruel migration of crores of migrant workers. She said the government remained a mute spectator to the miseries of migrant workers.
“The stark truth is that a Prime Minster, who promised to defeat coronavirus within 21 days, has abdicated his and his Government’s responsibility to the citizens. There is neither a plan nor strategic thinking, solution or way ahead in the fight against corona,” Gandhi said.
The Rae Bareily MP alleged the Narendra Modi government simultaneously demolished our economy. “Never has the country witnessed such a free-fall in GDP as also all other economic indices. Today, the young have no jobs. Nearly 14 Crore jobs have been lost. Small and medium businesses, small shopkeepers and other small enterprises are shutting at an unprecedented pace, yet an uncaring government remains a mute spectator,” she claimed.
