Sonia slams Centre for mismanagement of Covid-19, border dispute

Addressing members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress President Sonia Gandhi blamed the Centre for the present circumstances in the country and said ‘misfortunes do not come singly’.
She said India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions, and now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. “Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it. The cumulative effect is widespread misery, fear, and danger to the security and territorial integrity of the country,” Gandhi said.
She said the Modi government refuses to listen to good advice. “The need of the hour is a massive fiscal stimulus, putting money directly in the hands of the poor, protecting and nurturing the MSMEs, and stimulating demand. Instead, the government announced a hollow financial package that had a fiscal component of less than 1 per cent of GDP. The government has added insult to injury by mercilessly raising petrol and diesel prices for 17 consecutive days, at a time when world prices of crude have fallen. The result is that a sliding economy is now hurtling toward a recession for the first time in 42 years,” the UPA Chairperson said.
She warned against high unemployment, falling incomes and wages, and lower investment. “Recovery is likely to take a long time, and that too only if the government corrects its course and adopts sound economic policies,” she said.
She reiterated that the Centre was totally unprepared to manage the fallout of a lockdown. “130 million jobs are estimated to have been lost. Crores of MSMEs have been shut, perhaps forever. Despite the assurances of the Prime Minister who centralised all authority in his hands, the pandemic continues to rage. The grave deficiencies in the health infrastructure have been exposed. The promised ‘peak’ is nowhere in sight. The Centre has passed the buck to the state governments, but given them zero extra finances. Actually, the people have been left to protect themselves as best as possible,” the Congress leader said.
She said the mismanagement of the pandemic will be recorded as one of the most disastrous failures of the Modi government.
On the Chinese incursions along the borders, she said the government is in denial. She said there is a growing feeling among the people that the government has gravely mishandled the situation. “The future is yet to unfold but we hope that mature diplomacy and decisive leadership will inform the government’s actions in protecting our territorial integrity. We urge upon the government that peace, calm and the restoration of status quo ante along the LAC be the only guiding principles in our national interest. We will continue to closely watch the situation,” she said.
