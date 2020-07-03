Sonia urges Modi to ensure all-India quota for OBCs in medical colleges of States/UTs

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend reservation for OBC candidates in all India quota of medical and dental seats, even in institutions of the State/Union Territories.

In a letter to Modi, she said State and UT medical education institutions deny reservation for OBC candidates under all-India quota being filled through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“Under the All India Quota, 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 10 per cent seats are reserved for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions.

However, reservation for OBC candidates under all India quota is restricted to Central Institutions.

As per the data compiled by the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes, since 2017, OBC candidates lost over 11,000 seats, in All India Quota, due to non-implementation of OBC reservations in State/UT Medical education institutions,” she said in the letter.

‘Constitutional provision’

She reminded Modi that 93rd Constitutional Amendment envisages special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in admission to educational institutions including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the State, other than the minority educational institutions.

She said denial of reservation is a violation of the Constitutional provision.