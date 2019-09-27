Soon, UN World Tourism Organisation Academy to offer courses in Hindi

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Academy will soon offer tourism courses in Hindi on its portal, the announcement was made by the Tourism Minister in the presence of Secretary General here on Friday on the occasion of The World Tourism Day.

This move will benefit millions of Indians who are working in this field to have an access to the world class courses, said Prahlad Patel, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture.

The Minister also announced that there will be a new category in the tourism awards from next year onwards. The awards will be given to those who provided special assistance or support to tourists in a life threatening situation.

The Ministry of Tourism presents National Tourism Awards to various segments of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry annually.

The awards are presented to State Governments/Union Territories, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators, tourist transport operators, individuals and other private organisations in recognition of their performance in their respective fields.