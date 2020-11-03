National

SOP for TN cinema halls

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

Cinema halls that will be reopened across Tamil Nadu from November 10 will be run only with 50 per cent seating capacity, said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the State government.

The halls must follow strict social distancing norms and should not allow people without masks. Hand sanitisers should be available in the halls, the SOP said.

The State government on October 31 gave permission to reopen the cinema halls as part of the Covid-19 lockdown relaxations.

Covid update

There was an addition of 2,435 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7.31 lakh. After 2,707 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 19,201.

There were 31 deaths registered and 70,398 samples tested.

