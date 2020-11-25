SOPA: Maintain current duty structure for edible oil import

The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has requested the Government to maintain the current duty structure on the import of edible oils to India.

In a press release on Wednesday, DN Pathak, Executive Director of SOPA, said that the edible oil market has been very volatile in the last couple of days due to strong rumours of a cut in import duty on edible oils. The prices of edible oils have gone sharply up and down, he said, adding this volatility has also been seen in oilseed prices.

In a tweet to the PMO, Union Commerce Ministry, Union Agriculture Ministry, and Niti Aayog, SOPA requested the Government to maintain current duty structure on edible oil imports in the interest of Indian farmers and oilseed processing industry.