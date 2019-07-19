South India Media Summit on Aug 9

The second edition of South India Media Summit (SIMS)will be held on August 9 in Chennai.

“The SIMS event is aimed at bringing South India into the limelight and making the media fraternity on the whole understand much deeper about the five South Indian states,” said B Shankar, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media, orgnaiser of the event.

The SIMS 2019 edition, which will be inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu, and attended by V Narayanaswamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, among others, will discuss and debate some of the key topics that include fake news, importance of regional languages, the role of auditing agencies, women in media and OTT media services.

More than two dozen people representing various media houses will participate and discuss the topical issues.

The Summit will also have discussions on the potential of South India in various sectors . Renault India’s MD and CEO, Venkatram Mamillapalle and Harley Davidson India’s MD Sajeev Rajasekaran, among others, will share their views on the opportunities.