South-West monsoon to enter South Andaman Sea on Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed a watch being mounted for a fresh low-pressure area over the East-Central Bay of Bengal forming by Sunday. Enhanced winds pulled in by the system will bring the monsoon to the South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal two days ahead on Friday.

The onset of monsoon over the Southeast Bay and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, its first pit-stop in Indian waters, is around the normal time and is a precursor to its entry over mainland India (Kerala coast). However, there is no cause-effect relationship between the two either with respect to the timelines or rainfall quantum.

‘Tauktae’ remnant lashes tail

This is even as Tuesday’s deep depression (remnant of the extremely severe cyclone Tauktae) over Gujarat weakened into a depression and lay centred this (Wednesday) morning over South Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat, about 60 km West-South-West of Udaipur and 110 km East-North-East of Deesa.

The IMD sees it continuing to move in a North-East direction, weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening. The system is forecast to move further to the North-East across Rajasthan and enter West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

High tide, heavy rain

The weakening system is still able to trigger a tidal wave rising 3.2-6.5 ft above the astronomical tide at Anand, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar and about 3.2 ft over Bharuch, southern parts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and inundate the coastal areas at least until noon today.

The IMD also referred to one other scenario when cyclonic remnants from either the Arabian Sea (as in the instant case) or the Bay of Bengal interacts with incoming western disturbances from across the international border in Gujarat/Rajasthan and sets off heavy to very rain over North-West India.

Date with western disturbance

An approaching western disturbance is forecast to do exactly this and will trigger fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms over the hills and adjoining plains of North-West India today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday), the IMD said in its morning outlook.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh today and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Punjab, too. Isolated extremely heavy falls also are likely over Uttarakhand.

Tuesday (yesterday) saw heavy to very heavy rainfall being observed at isolated places over Meghalaya while it was heavy over Gujarat. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls lashed parts of Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until 5.30 pm yesterday.