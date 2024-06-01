With the Southwest monsoon intensifying in Kerala two days after its onset, heavy downpours lashed several parts of the state, especially in south and central districts, triggering landslides, uprooting trees and waterlogging.

Continuous rains for hours caused widespread destruction in the high-range areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts, while intense rains caused severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in the low-lying areas of Thrissur district.

Red and orange alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated its weather warning, placing Thrissur’s central district and northern Malappuram and Kozhikode under red alert on Saturday.

An orange alert sounded in Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad, and a yellow alert was issued in six districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours; an orange alert means heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Landslides and trees getting uprooted were reported on Friday night in the Poochapra and Kolappra areas, located in the interior of the hill district Idukki.

Some houses and vehicles were damaged in the landslip, but no casualties were reported, locals said.

Crops were destroyed, and interior roads used by local families were damaged as huge granite boulders fell from the hill and blocked the pathways.

“We faced such a horror... Following the continuous heavy rains, a landslide happened. Granite boulders, huge stones and sand gushed down...We felt as if the trees were coming down by flying,” a villager recalled his horrendous experience.

A family living in the hilly area had a narrow escape when rocks fell upon their house. Local people added that they were later shifted to a safer place.

Traffic restrictions were placed along Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala state highway due to the possible threat of mudslides.

Malankara dam shutters raised

As five shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki were raised, district authorities advised those living on the banks of Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers to exercise caution.

Various parts of the neighbouring Kottayam district received downpours, and people living close to the Meenachal and Manimala rivers were also urged to remain vigilant.

Incessant rains that have battered several parts of Kottayam for hours since Friday evening have caused waterlogging and traffic snarls. While the Vadavathoor region received 100 mm of rainfall on Friday night, the urban areas of Kottayam received 99 mm, authorities said.

Though the port city of Kochi received moderate rains, the Aluva region of Ernakulam has experienced intense rains since May 31.

Thrissur experience intense downpours

Since this morning, the central district of has been experiencing intense downpours, leaving many people stranded at bus stops and railway stations. Waterlogging and traffic snarls were also reported in various parts of the city.

According to the latest radar imagery, the Met department said that a thunderstorm accompanied by moderate to intense rainfall with winds gusting up to 40 mph is expected in Thrissur.

Authorities have urged people to be alert as inundation on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion. They also warned about flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks. Non-essential movements may be restricted, and people should remain in safe places, they added.

On May 30, the southwest monsoon began early over Kerala and the northeastern region, setting the stage for the four-month rainy season crucial for India’s agriculture-based economy.

According to weather scientists, cyclone Remal, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one reason for the early onset over the northeast and Kerala.