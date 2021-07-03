SP, Congress, BJP govts failed to establish rule of law in UP: Mayawati

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
BSP chief Mayawati has accused the erstwhile Samajwadi Party and Congress governments and the current BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh of misusing the official machinery and failing to establish the rule of law in the State.
On Saturday, in a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, “As it is known that in UP, whether it was the government of the Congress party, Samajwadi Party or the current BJP, the police and official machinery was grossly misused and they were not allowed to work impartially. As a result, all these governments have been extremely unsuccessful in giving a rule of law to the public.”
She claimed under the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) rule, the government machinery was allowed to function in an impartial manner, and one of her party MP was even jailed for breaking the law.
“The BJP should allow the newly-appointed DGP and other government machinery to function in an impartial manner,” she said in another tweet.
Mukul Goel was appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh on June 30.
In another tweet, Mayawati highlighted the electricity crisis in Punjab and claimed that the ruling Congress in the state is riddled with infighting and factionalism because of which issues related to people’s welfare are being neglected.
“Owing to serious electricity crisis in Punjab, normal life, industries and farming is seriously affected. The Congress is reeling under factionalism and infighting and neglecting issues of public interest and welfare. The people should take cognizance of this,” she said.
She urged the people of Punjab to get rid of the Congress government in the state and vote for the BSP-SAD alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BSP have formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election. As part of the tie-up, the BSP would fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest would be contested by the SAD.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...