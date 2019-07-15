National

SP leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

File Photo of SP leader Neeraj Shekhar   -  PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar on Monday resigned as member of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation was accepted by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, sources said.

Shekhar, the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, met Naidu and told him he is resigning voluntarily and not under any compulsion, the sources said.

Shekhar was a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party and there is speculation that he might join the BJP. He first became a member of the Lok Sabha in 2008 in the by-elections for the Ballia constituency. The following year, he won again from the same constituency.

Published on July 15, 2019
Rajya Sabha
state politics
Next Story

Amrinder Singh: Nothing for me to do, if Sidhu doesn’t want to do his job
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amrinder Singh: Nothing for me to do, if Sidhu doesn’t want to do his job