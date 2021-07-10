Special train with rubber saplings for NE flagged off from Thiruvalla

K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, flagged off a special train, ‘Bharathappuzha-Brahmaputra Rubber Express’, carrying a full consignment of rubber saplings to Azara in Guwahati, from Thiruvalla Railway Station on Saturday.

The special train is carrying root trainer rubber plants, which will be distributed in the north-eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram. The procurement and transportation of planting materials from Kerala to the North-Eastern (NE) states is being carried out under the Credit Linked Rubber Plantation Development Plan (CLRPDP), supported by the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) and Nabard.

The project aims at increasing the production of natural rubber in the country to meet the widening gap between production and consumption, by accelerating new planting and replanting of rubber in the NE region. The scheme is proposed to be implemented within a span of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Rubber Board intends to transport 5 lakh root trainer plants, procured from the nurseries of the Board as well as private sources, in three consignments by special trains arranged by Southern Railways.

The first consignment contains 1.50 lakh rubber saplings packed in specially designed cartons. The target is to plant 10,000 hectares in 2021-22 and the requirement of planting materials for this phase is 50 lakh of various clones, a press release said.