Speech misleading, says Opposition

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s one-hour-long speech addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh has failed to enthuse the protesting farmers.They alleged that instead of reaching out to farmers, Modi is trying to deviate people’s attention by empty rhetoric. The Opposition parties also attacked Modi and questioned his stand that he is ready for any discussions on the issue.

The Congress said, Modi does not care for the lives of farmers who are protesting at a temperature of one degree celsius. “What was the need to bring the three farm laws as ordinances? Why did he initiate any discussion at that point? For the enmity against Rahul Gandhi, he is putting the lives of farmers at risk. We are ready to get arrested. But please repeal the three laws,” said Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

‘Protect MSP’

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said nothing will happen through misleading and empty words of Prime Minister. “The Centre should come up with an Act to protect MSP and they should immediately repeal the three farm laws,” Yechury said.

His CPI counterpart D Raja said thousands of farmers are convereged at the Delhi borders and Modi was not ready to listen to them. “He speaks as if farmers do not know anything. He is putting the blame on the Opposition parties. He should have initiated discussion when these laws were brought as ordinances,” Raja said.

Farmers’ leaders also attacked Modi. All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said the Prime Minister did not care for the farmers. “He is misleading by throwing wrong figures on MSP. Five lakh farmers committed suicide in the last 25 years. They are fighting for their survival. Modi is trying to protect the interests of his cronies,” Mollah said. He added that farmers have kept politicians away from their protests, but it is the BJP and Modi who are politicising a genuine protest.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said in a statement that in place of addressing the issue , Modi has reduced himself to a party leader undermining his role as a responsible executive head of the country, expected to solve problems. “His government has allocated ₹1 lakh crore to help corporate investments in agriculture infrastructure, while it should directly spend this money or give help to farmers through the cooperative sector. PM should know that paddy is selling at ₹900 per quintal though the MSP is ₹1,870 per quintal,” the statement said.

The AIKS said in a separate statement that considering the humanitarian aspect of lakhs of farmers , the Supreme Court ought to have stayed the laws and allow the Centre and farmers to talk on fixed agenda and try to resolve the issue. “This was the constructive role expected from the SC to resolve the deadlock, since the Narendra Modi government is adamant in putting the Corporate-MNC interests above the interests of the peasantry and that of the nation,” it said.