SpiceHealth launches mobile RT-PCR testing facility in Kerala

With Covid cases rising in Kerala, SpiceHealth, in association with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) has announced the launch of its mobile testing laboratories in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Thrissur for conducting Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

Kerala is the fifth State after Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Delhi where SpiceHealth has set-up mobile testing laboratories. These laboratories are accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research and each lab can conduct 3,000 tests per day.

Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said, “With the launch of our mobile labs in Kerala, we aim to amplify testing in the State and we firmly believe that testing remains as important as ever in our fight against this pandemic to help quickly identify, isolate and treat those infected.”

At a time when Covid-19 was at an all-time high in India in November 2020, he said SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, disrupted the RT-PCR testing space by offering tests in mobile laboratories at ₹499, as opposed to the then existing rate of ₹2,400 in Delhi.