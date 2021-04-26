Spike in unreserved rail passengers as migrant workers move out of cities

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
In an indication of migrant workers leaving cities, the average unreserved passengers has increased to 7 lakh in the first week of April, compared with 5.5 lakh in the first week of March. In contrast, reserved railway travel has declined drastically, according to data from railways’ non-suburban unreserved passenger ticketing system.
The March 2020 nation-wide lockdown led to a massive migrant exodus. This time, even though there are no nationwide restrictions, the increasing number of cases prompted States to announce localised restrictions and curfews in different forms.
“Passenger rail travel through the unreserved mode, used as a proxy for data of migrant flows, indicates increased activity in April compared with March, indicating reverse flow of migrants following the announcements of localised lockdowns,” said a Crisil report.
“However, one may need to discount the element of seasonality in data as with the onset of summer migrants typically tend to return to rural areas for farm-related works. However, similar to last year, announcements of restrictions are expected to have driven this number somewhat higher. Similar data seen for reserved tickets shows a decline suggesting the impact of travel restrictions,” it added.
Railways plans to run oxygen express to more States
A year-on-year comparison is not possible because of the unavailability of data. Railway freight movement of major inputs, such as coal, iron, and steel, has remained relatively steady. It recorded a slight decline towards the beginning of April (an annual feature as year-end activities saw an increase in volumes in March and then dipped in April), but has recovered since then. “This indicates that on an overall level, the impact of the second Covid-19 wave on industrial activities thus far remains small,” said Crisil.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...