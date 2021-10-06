Spirits low in capital as Delhi uncorks new liquor policy

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
For those fond of their tipple, this is a dispiriting month to be in Delhi. All private liquor stores in the national capital are shut till mid-November as the State transitions to a new liquor policy, forcing consumers to run to neighbouring Gurugram and Noida to stock up.
Although government vends are open, with the festival and marriage session round the corner, demand is peaking and consumers are complaining about non-availability of brands of their choice at these outlets.
Take Delhi resident Shubhi Raina, who is getting married at the end of the month. “I am still trying to figure out where to buy liquor for the guests. There are very few authorised shops that keep international brands,” she says.
Rajeev Singh, an entrepreneur who is throwing a small party to celebrate his 50th birthday, said that he could not find his favourite brands in the government vends and finally went to Gurugram to pick them up.
Behind the chaos that has hit Delhi’s liquor supply is the State government’s decision to exit the business. On October 1, the licences of all liquor stores expired and only the licences of government vends were renewed in this interim period while it decides on who to award new licences to. Delhi had 849 liquor shops, 276 of them private vends.
According to Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, the Excise Department expects revenue collections to go up to ₹10,000 crore annually from the usual ₹6,000 crore after the new liquor policy kicks in.
However, consumers are sceptical about the revenue projections and irked with the far-from-smooth transition. Brand consultant Giraj Sharma, who runs a blog called ‘State of Delhi’, feels that consumers will end up paying more post the new policy as it talks of fancier liquor stores.
“Those who get the licence will naturally pass on the expense to customers by raising the price of liquor,” he says.
Also, he points out that the chaos began in September itself when a lot of liquor brands vanished from the shelves of private stores which, unsure about whether they would get the licence, stopped stocking.
“Contrast this to other States when at the time of licence renewal, to liquidate their stock, vendors give huge discounts. In Delhi, when the stores were closing, it was the opposite with rates going up,” says Sharma.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...