National

Spread water conservation message, BJP MPs told

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked its Members of Parliament (MPs) to spread awareness about water conservation in their constituencies as many parts of the country are experiencing severe water shortage.

Making a presentation to its party MPs during BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said 20 per cent of the blocks in the country are either over-exploited or have gone down to critical level.

As part of a planned Jal Shakti Abhiyan, an attempt will be made to sensitise people in 1,592 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts about the need for taking up water harvesting, the Minister said.

Promote water resuse

Besides, there is a need to promote both water reuse and its judicious use, Shekhawat said.

In India, where 88 per cent of available water is used for agriculture, the irrigation methods adopted are 3 to 5 times more inefficient as compared to the world standards.

There is need to learn from the best practices used in other parts of the world.

Published on July 23, 2019
community water management
water (natural resource)
BJP
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Row, row, row your boat for a big prize money