Spread water conservation message, BJP MPs told

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked its Members of Parliament (MPs) to spread awareness about water conservation in their constituencies as many parts of the country are experiencing severe water shortage.

Making a presentation to its party MPs during BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said 20 per cent of the blocks in the country are either over-exploited or have gone down to critical level.

As part of a planned Jal Shakti Abhiyan, an attempt will be made to sensitise people in 1,592 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts about the need for taking up water harvesting, the Minister said.

Promote water resuse

Besides, there is a need to promote both water reuse and its judicious use, Shekhawat said.

In India, where 88 per cent of available water is used for agriculture, the irrigation methods adopted are 3 to 5 times more inefficient as compared to the world standards.

There is need to learn from the best practices used in other parts of the world.