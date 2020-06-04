National

Spurt in Covid-19 cases post lockdown relaxations worries Telangana

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on June 04, 2020

Cases doubled to 3,000 post relaxation; plasma treatment pilot shows good results

After two sets of lockdown relaxations in the last three weeks, Telangana has seen a sudden spurt in Covid-19 positive cases, causing worry to the people in the State.

The total number of Covid-19 positive grew by 100 per cent during this period. From about 1,500 on May 16, the total number of cases cross the 3,000-mark on Wednesday, with the last week registering cases in the range of 90-199 every day.

The number of active cases has gone up to 1,400 on June 3 from about 500 on May 16.

The number of deaths went up by three times from 33 on May 16 to 99 on Wednesday.

About 20 PG doctors also tested positive, triggering fears among the doctors’ community. Some doctors at the Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals made an appeal to the government for supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for safety.

While the increased movement of people within Telangana resulted in a sharp raise in cases locally, the State has an additional stream of patients in the form of migrants (those who are coming in from other States) and ‘foreign deportees’ (arriving from abroad).

Of the 3,000 patients, migrants and the foreign-returned comprise about 450 cases.

Plasma treament

There, however, is a hope. The pilot plasma treatment on five patients showed good results, with one of them discharged and others reporting dramatic improvement in their health condition. Two bouts of tranfsusions were given to each of the five patients.

The Gandhi Hospital doctors secured plasma from five of the discharged patients.

Low testing numbers

With one of the lowest per million testing numbers, the Telangana government continues to draw criticism.

On a day when it registered 199 cases, the State reportedly tested only about 650 samples. The State, however, defends its act, citing the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines.

