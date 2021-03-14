National

Spurt in Covid cases continues in AP

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 14, 2021

Andhra Pradesh continues to witness spurt in the new covid cases.

As per a bulletin released by the State government, out of 45,664 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 298 have been tested positive.

Two patients, one each in Nellore and Visakhapatnam, had succumbed to the dreaded pandemic. Chittoor district had reported highest number of cases at 90 followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam at 48 and 32, respectively. In the last 24 hours, 164 have been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery. There are 14,000 active covid cases in the state while their total number so far in the state stood at 8,91,861.

Published on March 14, 2021
