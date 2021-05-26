Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi: Kejriwal

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Amid shortage of vaccines in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi, but the quantity is yet to be decided.
“Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us the vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday too,” Kejriwal told reporters.
This comes on the heels of both Pfizer and Moderna conveying to the Delhi government that they will not be able to directly engage with the Delhi government on vaccine supply matters and that all talks for vaccine supply can only be done through the Central government.
It may be recalled that Centre has already approved use of Sputnik V, while anti-Covid vaccines of both Pfizer and Moderna are yet to get approval from the Central government.
Meanwhile, speaking at the launch of Delhi’s first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Kejriwal also said that vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are both suitable for children and the Central government should procure these vaccines directly and vaccinate Indian kids. Kejriwal also said that a government run drive-through vaccination centre will be launched at Chhatrasal on Friday.
Delhi had recorded 1,568 Covid cases on Tuesday from 73,406 tests. The daily test positivity rate has dipped further to 2.14 per cent on Tuesday from 2.52 per cent in the previous day. The daily death count also fell to 156 on Tuesday as against 189 on Monday.
