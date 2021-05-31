Sputnik V vaccine likely for Delhi after June 20, says CM Kejriwal

The national capital Delhi is likely to get, after June 20, a portion of the Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ consignment that will be imported by the firm concerned, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

“We have been assured that after June 20 we will get some doses by the makers (of Sputnik V). Right now, they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August. A part of the doses imported from Russia will be provided to Delhi after June 20”, Kejriwal told mediapersons.

It may be recalled that Russia’s Sputnik V got approval from the subject expert committee for emergency use authorisation. Sputnik V is the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. Sputnik V has been imported into India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. It will be manufactured in India in the coming months.

On Mucormycosis disease, Kejriwal said that the national capital currently has 944 cases, including 300 at the Central government run hospitals. He said there was huge shortage of medicines for black fungus treatment . On Saturday, Delhi received 1,000 injections and none on Sunday. For every patient, atleast 5-6 vials of injections are required everyday.

The Delhi Chief Minister was speaking at a city school where he launched a special vaccination drive for journalists and their families.

“We have started this facility to vaccinate journalists and their family members for both above 45 years and 18–44 years age categories,” Kejriwal said.