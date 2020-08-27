SR University ties up with Microsoft for B Tech programme

Warangal-based SR University has tied up with Microsoft to offer B Tech programme in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), cyber security, data science, big data and data analytics.

According to an SR University spokesperson, Microsoft will help design the course to suit industry requirements and capacity-building for faculty.

“It will also provide infrastructure, content, access to Cloud, AI services and developer support to the university,” he said.

“There is a huge demand for skills in Cloud computing, AI and ML. But there is a gap between demand and supply. Our course will help address the challenge,” GRC Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of SR University, said.