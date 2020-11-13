National

Sreedhareeyam Group opens hospital in Bengaluru

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

Sreedhareeyam Group, established in 1931 with a tradition of Ayurvedic healthcare, has opened a full-fledged hospital in Bengaluru.

The hospital has been using modern diagnostic equipment and methods in treating all types of eye ailments.

It is the 15th hospital of Sreedhareeyam and first in Karnataka. The new hospital with both IP and OP facilities was jointly inaugurated by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and Sreedhareeyam Group Chairman N P Narayanan Namboothiri.

Hari N Namboothiri, Vice Chairman, Sreedhareeyam Group said the group will open another hospital in Hyderabad in January next year followed by full-fledged IP centres in Goa and Mangalore. The next year plans also include increasing the number of branches to 100 including OP centres.

Sreejith Namboothiri, Executive Director, Sreedhareeyam said the new hospital in Bengaluru has got facilities to treat various types of eye ailments including diabetic retinopathy, retinitis, pigmentosa, glaucoma, macular degeneration, myopia, presbyopia, dryness of eye and any eye ailments of the aged patients.

