Sreenath Vishnu, Geemon Korah new office bearers of CII-Kerala

Kochi, March 3

Sreenath Vishnu, Executive Director, Brahmins Foods India Pvt Ltd has been elected Chairman of CII Kerala State Council for the year 2021-22. Geemon Korah, Executive Director and CEO at Kancor Ingredients, is Vice Chairman.

Over the years, Sreenath Vishnu has been able to establish a global presence for the Brahmins brand across India, Middle East, UK, USA, Australia and Canada. Brahmins has grown to be among the most trusted vegetarian brands all over the world. He is also the founder and CEO of Rytol Pens.

Geemon Korah has played a key role in moulding Kancor to what it is today. Since 1994, he has incubated and developed several new businesses within Kancor, manoeuvring through numerous challenges. After his takeover as CEO in 2006, he has spearheaded the company through an eight-fold growth. He was instrumental in establishing the joint venture between Kancor and Mane, the fifth-largest flavour & fragrance company in the world.