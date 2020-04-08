Sri City-based Kellogg's unit donates Rs 5 lakh worth of food products for distribution to the poor

The Sri City-based Kellogg's unit, which manufactures cereal nutritional products, has come forward to help people in the region, who have been impacted by the lockdown.

Kellogg’s senior manager, S. Prakash, handed over 1.2 tonnes of food products worth about Rs 5 lakh to Koneti Adimulam, MLA, Satyavedu, on Wednesday in the factory premises.

The MLA thanked the Kellogg's management and said the items would be distributed to the poor in the region.

He thanked Ravindra Sannara Reddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City, for donating Rs 2 crore to the AP CM Relief Fund for the fight against Covid-19, and thanked him also for mobilising donations from other industrial units in Sri City.

Gemini Edibles & Fats

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd, the makers of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils (Freedom Oil) contributed Rs 2.5 crore to fight the Covid-19 OVID 19 pandemic in the country. It contributed to the PM Cares Fund and also to the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Funds for undertaking health and welfare activities