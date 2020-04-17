Sri City units churn out products to fight Covid-19

Amid the lockdown, some of the Sri City units are now engaged in the production of medical/healthcare products — ranging from personal protection equipment (PPE) to lifesaving drugs to emergency hospital beds and oxygen cylinders — to deal with the pandemic. Among them are Pals Plush, VRV Asia Pacific, Vital Paper and TIL Healthcare.

Pals Plush India, a manufacturer of soft toys and accessories, has begun the manufacture of PPE kits for the medical fraternity.

According to the company, it produces the kits (including coveralls and face shields) using its seamless metal detection machines and in-house testing facility. The company has dedicated its entire production capability to this, it added.

VRV Asia Pacific, a Chart Group (USA) company that designs and manufactures cryogenic equipment, is producing liquid cylinders and storage tanks for storing liquid oxygen.

Amid the spike in Covid positive cases, the demand for medical oxygen in hospitals is increasing by the day, said the firm. To cope up with this demand, VRV, which is one of the two companies in the country that make cryogenic storage cylinders and tanks, has swung into action, it added.

Emergency hospital beds

Vital Paper’s Packaging Division, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging materials, said it has conceptualised innovative emergency hospital beds made from its high-quality Kraft paper-based corrugated board and high-strength paper.

As the coronavirus survives for a shorter period on cardboard/paper surfaces compared to plastic/metal, these corrugated board-paper beds are considered safe. Each bed measures 7 ft x 3 ft, with a of height 2 ft. It weighs 16 kg, and can take a load of up to 200 kg. It is very flexible and can be assembled and dismantled easily. These recyclable and ecofriendly beds have been developed for isolation wards, said Vital.

TIL Healthcare, the international pharmaceutical arm of the Jhaver Group, at its formulation manufacturing facility, is all set to produce hydroxychloroquine sulfate (HCQS) tablets, for which it has obtained a licence from the government.

Critical issues

Due to disruptions in truck movement at State borders, production has been hampered in some of the units.

R Muthu Raj, Development Commissioner, Sri City SEZ, said: “These issues are very critical and need a quick solution. We will coordinate with the State government officials and facilitate the smooth running of these units, which are permitted to work with skeleton staff during this crisis.”

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City, said: “The Sri City industrial community looks forward to take part in every such initiative to help our fellow citizens.”