Stalin urges industrialists to take up CSR projects to control Covid spread

In his first interaction with leading industrialists after taking over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin on Wednesday sought their help in controlling the Coronavirus spread. He urged them to take up CSR projects in areas like oxygen supply; ventilators; oxygen generators; oxygen flow metres and cryogenic tanks/oxygen cylinders. He also sought contributions to the Tamil Nadu disaster response fund, which is being used for corona relief operations.
Over 20 leading industrialists, including N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman & MD, India Cements; Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company (participated virtually); SV Balasubramanian, MD, Bannari Amman Sugars; T Kannan, Chairman and Managing Director, Thiagarajar Mills; Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim and Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, CMD, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd participated in the meeting.
Srinivasan of India Cements while appreciating the steps being taken by the Chief Minister on a war footing to control the virus, suggested a small working group be formed with officials and industry representatives to look at the vaccination drive and other requirements. Government can inform the group what is needed.
Srinivasan, who is also President of South India Cement Manufacturers Association, assured the Chief Minister full support of the cement industry. “We are prepared to convert occupational centres and other facilities in our factories into vaccination centres. We will help in the vaccination of the rural people by providing space and workers,” he said.
In his speech, Kannan thanked Stalin for allowing the industry to function though with a lot of conditionalities. He did it on his own, and nobody lobbied for it. There is a government hospital near the company’s factory near Madurai, and the company is providing them an oxygen facility costing ₹50 lakh, he said. Other industrialists also spoke during the meeting.
